Doris Mitchell, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, lived a full life. She passed on June 19, 2025. She was 94.

A proud graduate of Newton High School, she shone brightly as a member in the school dramas and an active cheerleader.

A serendipitous - and literal - crash with a football player would lead her to the love of her life, her husband, James Mitchell.

After graduating from Rider College, Doris played a key role as her husband’s secretary before devoting herself to her family as a homemaker and mother of three.

Her commitment to enriching the lives of those around her was as vibrant as her spirit. She devoted countless hours to giving back - from volunteering as a nursery teacher at the YWCA, spearheading efforts at SCARC and enhancing the lives of women with the Red Hat Society to serving as a dedicated PTA member for the Fredon school system.

At her church, Yellow Frame Presbyterian, she excelled as a Sunday school teacher and Deacon.

Her most significant contributions, however, were made with the Auxiliary of Newton Memorial Hospital.

Doris was predeceased by her husband, James, and her daughter, Sandy.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Betty); her daughter, Lynn (Don); as well as her two granddaughters, Dana (Stu) and Jamie (Joe). Their hearts carry her legacy forward, honoring her spirited lifelong dedication to community.

She will be deeply missed, and her memory cherished always.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Smith McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. Doris will be laid to rest privately in Yellow Frame Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SCARC, 11 Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822 or Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church, 1 Yellow Frame Road, Newton, NJ 07860 Attn: Treasurer.