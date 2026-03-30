Douglas L. Nay, 82, of Hampton Township, N.J., passed away peacefully on March 25, 2026, surrounded by his family. A self-described “farm boy from Indiana,” he was born in Madison on September 2, 1943.

Douglas was deeply passionate about his education and career. He spent 37 years with Dun & Bradstreet, where he grew his impact over time and ultimately served as Senior Vice President. Simultaneously, he pursued and earned his doctorate from Pace University. Following his retirement from D&B, he continued to share his knowledge and experience through teaching. Over the course of more than 25 years, Dr. Nay inspired and mentored thousands of undergraduate and graduate business students.

Beyond his students, Douglas was someone who always put those he cared about first. He was happiest when surrounded by family—putting worms on hooks for his grandkids, playing basketball with his nephews, gardening with his wife and sharing life stories with his children. His family cherished his humor and his remarkable ability to make everyone feel heard.

Douglas is survived by his wife of 37 years, Merryl A. Koch; his three children, Liz Ann; Chrystie and her spouse, David; and Payson and his spouse, Carlin; his six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. He is also survived by his siblings, Ron and Kathy, as well as his nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelle and Emery; his daughter, Sydney; his siblings, Steven, Linda, and Michael; and his son-in-law, Keith.

His funeral was held on March 29 at Old Montefiore Cemetery 121-83 Springfield Boulevard, Queens, N.Y., at 10:30 a.m.

His lasting legacy includes the Masters program he created at East Stroudsburg University. To honor him, donations may be made to the newly created Douglas Nay Book Fund at https://www.esufoundation.org/naybookfund

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