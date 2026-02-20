Eileen M. Clark, 89, of Newton, NJ passed away on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, at Bristol Glen, a UMC.

Eileen was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Union City, N.J., to the late Lewis and Rita (Rooney) Sengstacke. Eileen grew up in Union City before marrying the love of her life, Robert, and settled in Newton in 1964. Eileen earned her BS in Education from Jersey City State Teachers College. Prior to her retirement she was a teacher and dedicated her professional life to shaping young minds for Sussex-Wantage Regional School District.

Eileen’s commitment to service extended well beyond her career. Eileen was an active member of the Newton Women’s Club and a devoted literacy volunteer through her church.

Eileen had a remarkable gift for making people feel remembered and cherished. No birthday ever went unnoticed; each was marked faithfully with a carefully chosen Hallmark card. Her thoughtfulness became a tradition her family and friends came to treasure.

An adventurous spirit, Eileen and Robert traveled throughout the United States, always eager to explore new places and create new memories. At home, she was the heart of every holiday gathering, graciously hosting celebrations that brought family together with her delicious food. She also treasured time with friends, especially during lively games of Mahjong.

The beloved wife of the late Robert Clark, Eileen, was survived by her sons, Robert T. Clark and David A. Clark (Shannon); her grandchildren, Bridget, Corin, Alex (Rickey Rutherford), Kyle and Nicholas; her great-granddaughter, Kinsley Mae; her brother, Lewis P. Sengstacke and many loving nieces and nephews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, from 11 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ. The funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum in Newton.

Memorial donations may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.