Ethel Klingenberg, 94, of Newton, N.J., passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in her home at the Bristol Glen United Methodist Community in Newton.

Ethel was born on July 20, 1931, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Otto and Marie Aurelio. She was one of 5 siblings, all now deceased.

Raised in Philadelphia, she attended Ft. Wayne Bible College in Ft. Wayne, Indiana where she met and later married fellow student Jerry Lee Klingenberg.

The couple lived in Philadelphia before building a family life in Southern and then Northern New Jersey. In 1997, they retired to South Hill, Virginia. Ethel moved to Bristol Glen shortly after Jerry’s passing in 2020.

Throughout her life Ethel was a committed member of the local United Methodist Church.

She enjoyed singing in the choir and was active in the work of United Methodist Women.

Ethel loved walking outdoors, observing the creatures that crossed her path and watching nature at work through the seasons. She was an avid reader, bird watcher and food enthusiast.

Beloved wife to the late, Jerry Lee Klingenberg, Ethel is survived by her daughters, Andrea Klingenberg, Joyce Klingenberg and Michelle Romero, son-in-law Kirk Romero and granddaughter Zoe Romero.

A memorial service and burial will be held in South Hill, Virginia.

Details will be shared with family and friends at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family below.