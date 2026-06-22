Eugene John Deckert

Eugene John “Gene” Deckert, 85, was born Sept. 14, 1940, and died on June 19, 2026, of heart complications at Morristown Medical Center.

Gene was born in Teaneck, N.J., to Sgt. Eugene and Jeanne Deckert. His family moved to Hopatcong when he was 14. He attended Roxbury High School and was an auto mechanic working in Ledgewood when he met Paul Marron who became a long-time friend. Together they opened M&D Chevron in Lafayette, but Gene was drafted into the Army in 1963 and stationed in Frankfurt, Germany where he was an M.P. Upon discharge in 1965, he rejoined Paul and they moved the business to Newton.

It was there that he met his wife to be, Kathleen Plotts. It was instant mutual liking on both sides, and they married in 1970; a marriage lasting 56 years. Living in Hampton Township, they raised three children, with the sons bringing him back to Boy Scouts of America, as he was active in Scouts in Teaneck as a youth. He served as Troop 96 Scout Master for many years doing one campout a month. Gene twice took contingents to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, where they backpacked through the mountains. Gene had taken contingents to BSA National Jamboree twice in Virginia. He took his troop to summer camp at Camp Treasure Island in the Delaware River each summer for several years. He made a difference in the lives of young boys along the way and made many life-long friendships with other adult scouters. He said the best friends we ever had; we made through Scouting.

Gene went to work in 1977 for the Jeep dealership in Newton and then the BMW dealership and finally retired in 2019 from McGuire Chevrolet. He was well thought of as a mechanic, with people specifying they wanted only him to work on their cars. A member of the Baleville Congregational Church for 41 years, Gene served as a Trustee for some years and always could be found on garbage patrol at the churches’ many dinners. In later life he and Kathleen enjoyed both ocean cruising and on the Mississippi by riverboat. Their favorites were the two Alaska trips. They also took a 2 week plus car trip through the West seeing Yellowstone and the Teton mountains and Montana. It was the trip of a lifetime.

He is survived by his sons Eugene Jr. and Kristina Kornmeyer, of Dingman’s, Pa., Steven and Kerry of Sandyston, and daughter Susan Pronesti of Hampton. He leaves behind his 6 grandchildren Edward, Kendra, Nora and Hope Deckert and Paul and Jeremy Pronesti, the lights of his life. He also leaves his brother, Jim and Judy Deckert of Fort Meyers, Fla., his nephew, James and Patty Deckert of South Carolina and niece Laura and Don Donofrios of Stillwater and sisters-in-law Debbie Kellstrom and Gary of Vernon, Nancy Plotts of Dingman’s, PA. and brother-in-law Ken Plotts and Eileen of Green. Funeral arrangements are private, and A Day of Remembrance and Fellowship will be held in September.

Memorial contributions may be made in Gene’s memory to Scouting America, Patriots’ Path Council, Council Service Center, 1 Saddle Road, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.