Faye Kangas

Faye (Rhea) Kangas, 79, a beloved mother, sister, and wife, passed away from a long illness on April 19, 2026.

Faye is survived by her husband Norman Kangas, his son David Kangas and wife Amy, and granddaughter Mckenzie, her brother John Ross, his wife Claudia, and sisters Lois Southard and Janet Lazier, alongside nieces and nephews and many friends.

Faye was predeceased by her son, Carl Maul, whom she cared for through his MS diagnosis until he passed in 2021, her parents Wesley and Thersa Ross; and her sisters, Roni Babcock and Linda Boltes.

When Faye wasn’t taking care of others, she spent her time renovating houses to help others create their forever homes and served as the Lafayette Fire Department and Auxiliary Treasurer for many years. She also loved watching the N.Y. Jets play with Carl and their cat Jet at their sides.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Father John’s Animal Hospital, an organization that Faye held close to her heart.