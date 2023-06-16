George A. Coursen of Montague passed away June 13, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. He was 77.

He was born to James Sr. and Anna Coursen.

He spent most of his life as a truck driver.

He was predeceased by his daughter, Georgeanna Owens, and four brothers, James Coursen Jr., Paul Coursen Sr., John Coursen Sr. and Darrell Coursen.

George is survived by three sisters, Margaret Gould of Branchville, Carole Coursen of Montague and Charlene Howey of Sussex; three grandchildren, Stephanie Irwin, Terrance Van Horn and Trudi Van Horn; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of George’s life will be scheduled at a later date by the family.

Private cremation services were under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex.

Memorial gifts in George’s name to the American Heart Association would be greatly appreciated.

Information and condolences can be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com