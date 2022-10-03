Hans G. Rosencranz

Hans G. Rosenkranz, 78, of Hampton Township left this world in peace on September 30, 2022, in Morristown Medical Center.

Born in Germany on January 31, 1944, Hans took this country as home when he was a young man and later became the proud owner of Hans Moving & Storage. In later years, his love for the business left an imprint on the crew of Vernay Moving & Storage and later Arrow Moving. Hans was also a proud member of the Newton Moose Lodge.

Hans was predeceased by his parents, Mathias and Eva (Dörr) Rosenkranz; and his wife, Miriam Rosenkranz. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 20 years, Lori Rosenkranz and her daughter, Gina Natale and her family, as well as his mother-in-law, Jean Sheckler. Hans is also survived by his daughters, Amy Conry and Celia Ostertag; his sons, Joe Lospinuso and Mark Lospinuso, and their families.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the funeral home, entombment to follow in Newton Cemetery Mausoleum, Lawnwood Ave, Newton, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Hans’ memory to United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen, 200 Bristol Glen Dr, Newton, NJ 07860. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.