Helen Ansorge

Helen June Ansorge (nee Van Ness) passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at Forest Manor Health Care Center in Hope. She was 92.

Born to George Gilbert and Helen Viola Van Ness in Clifton, she lived in Highland Lakes in the 1960s, then in Sandyston for more 30 years before moving to Branchville, then Hope.

Helen received her master’s in education from the New Jersey Teachers College and was a teacher in Clifton and at Walnut Ridge School in Vernon for 36 years, retiring in 1994.

She was a parishioner of Saint Thomas the Apostle RC Church in Sandyston and a member of the Sandyston Seniors Group.

Helen was predeceased by her husband, Charles E. Ansorge (1998).

She was the devoted mother of Valerie Griffin and her husband Jim of Meredith, N.H., and Cathy McNanna and her husband Joe of Sandyston; loving grandmother of Nicholas, Brian, Amanda, Kevin, Jonathan, Kyle and Stephen; cherished great-grandmother of Alexander; and dear sister of Rose Rhode. She also is survived by nieces and nephews.

The family will receive their friends at Ferguson-Vernon Funeral Home, 241 Route 94 (1 Vanderhoof Court for GPS), Vernon, on Monday, July 28 from 10 a.m. to noon. A funeral will commence at noon. Interment to follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers to Saint Thomas the Apostle RC Church, Sandyston, would be greatly appreciated.

