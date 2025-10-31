Jack Orlando Furman, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on October 25, 2025, at the age of 70. Jack was a resident of Oak Ridge, New Jersey, and was known for his celebratory and uplifting spirit.

Born on January 12, 1955, Jack was raised in Lake Hopatcong and was a proud member of the Jefferson High School Class of 1973. He was the distinguished owner and operator of Rectifier Auto Electric in Newton, NJ, for 47 years, a testament to his dedication and hard work. As a young man he was a member of Boy Scout Troop 111.

Jack was a dedicated father and a supportive coach of his children’s sports teams. He had a profound passion for the Mets and Giants. He was affectionately known as a jokester, always ready with a quality dad joke. He brought laughter to all those around him. His interests were diverse and included bowling, golf, and camping trips. Jack and his family spent many summers at Hidden Valley Campground. A lifetime member of the Ultra Marathon Cycling Association, Jack cycled competitively in his younger years. He was a member of the West Milford Golf League and enjoyed golfing at the Farmstead Golf Course and the Bowling Green Golf Club.

Jack’s love for gardening was well known, and teaching others how to garden gave him great joy. He took pride in maintaining a well-manicured lawn. He was such a good friend; a simple and selfless man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a member of Hurdtown UMC and a parishioner of Milton UMC.

Jack is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Furman, and his daughters, Sarah Vrablik (Richard) and Rebecca Miller (Evan). He leaves behind his cherished grandchildren, Elizabeth Grace, Mila Joy, Serena Hope, and John Paul. Jack is also survived by his brothers, William Furman and James Furman (Nancy), his sister, Tracy Holt (Greg), and his sister-in-law Danna Ward (Jim). His loyal golden retriever, Amber, will miss him dearly. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and special friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, William and Elizabeth (Whitmore) Furman, his siblings, Lois Cielo and Elizabeth Nicewonger, his beloved nephew, William Edward Furman, and his beloved sister-in-law, Marianne Furman.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to One Step Closer Animal Rescue (O.S.C.A.R.), PO Box 248, Sparta, NJ 07871, or the Morristown Medical Center Foundation, 310 South Street, 4th Floor, Morristown, NJ 07960.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to all the family, friends, and staff at Morristown Medical Center for the support and comfort they offered.

Condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.