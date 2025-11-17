Janet Elaine Kunesch (née Thomas), 87, of Sycamore, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Oct. 22, 2025. She was born in Surbiton, County of Surrey, England, on May 13, 1938. Janet was educated at the Hazelwood School in Limpsfield, Oxted, Surrey, England. Over the years, she made her home in many places, including Surrey and Hampshire (England), Toronto (Canada), Des Plaines (IL), Clarks Summit (PA), Carol Stream (IL), Sturbridge (MA), Meriden (CT), Newton (NJ), and finally Sycamore (IL). While living in Chicago, Janet found joy working for Mario Tricoci Salons, where she developed lasting friendships and was known for her warmth, wit, and impeccable style.

Janet had a love of travel and spent many happy years exploring the world. She took annual holidays in Lanzarote with her sister, Joan, and traveled to Australia, Alaska, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with her longtime companion, Bill. She most recently enjoyed a Mediterranean cruise with her dear friend, Patricia, sailing from Barcelona to Venice.

At home, Janet was an avid reader with a fondness for crime novels, and she could often be found working on a crossword, puzzle, or enjoying a lively game of Scrabble, which she was known to win more often than not.

Janet valued her connections and community, particularly through her involvement with Christ Church in Newton, New Jersey, where she enjoyed being part of a caring congregation. She was also a proud and longtime member of The Daughters of the British Empire (DBE), first joining the Illinois State Chapter in the 1970s. Later, she served for 18 years in the New Jersey Emily Pankhurst Chapter, including four years as Regent, reflecting her lifelong commitment to friendship and service.

Janet is survived by her five children — Sara (Jay) of Wildwood, FL; Clive (Lyn Anne) of Harwich, MA; Ian (Elizabeth) of Newton, NJ; Nina of Sycamore, IL; and Matthew (Sarah) of Barre, MA. She will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Spencer, Clayton, Marc, Jamie, Taylor, Madison, Morgan, Victoria, Alexis, Libby, Amber, and Tristan as well as her great-grandchildren Cayden, Easton, and those yet to come.

She was predeceased by her former husband, John N. Kunesch, her brother Tony, and her sister Joan.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 22, 2025 at 11 a.m. with interment to follow at Christ Episcopal Church, 62 Main St, Newton, NJ 07860.

Memorial donations may be made to Christ Church Newton or to The Daughters of the British Empire (DBE) in Janet’s memory.

Janet will be remembered for her warmth, her quick wit, her love of family, and the friendships she built wherever she lived. Her kindness and generosity of spirit will continue to inspire all who knew her.