Jean Natalie Garris, 92, a lifelong resident of Newton, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at Bristol Glen. Jean was born on Aug. 29, 1933, in Newton to the late Julius and Gladys (Vorhies) Hagelberg.

Jean was a retired driver for a Center of Mental Health, where she was known for her reliability, kindness, and dedication to caring for others. In retirement, she took great joy in knitting and crocheting, often creating thoughtful handmade items for family. She also enjoyed camping with her husband. Gardening was another cherished passion, bringing her peace and pride as she tended to her plants. Additionally, she was an active and valued member of the Newton Seniors, where she enjoyed companionship, activities, and lasting friendships.

Jean was predeceased by her loving husband, Gerald Garris; her niece, Lynne; and her son-in-law, Timothy Drury.

She is survived by her children, Kathy Jean Drury and Michael Bryan Garris and his wife, Linda. She is also survived by her brother, Glenn Hagelberg and his wife, Joyce; her niece and nephew, Janice and Jim Duggins; and her grand-nieces, Alison and Courtney, and her grand-nephew, Mark.

A private burial will be held at Newton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Newton, 54 High St, Newton, NJ 07860.