Barbara A. Boyce

Barbara was born in Astoria, Queens, New York on April 10, 1946, the daughter of Charles Leissle. She was raised by Charles and her stepmother Irene, graduating from William Cullen Bryant High School in 1964 with training in secretarial sciences. In 1967, she moved to Sussex County, N.J., with her then husband Vincent (Chappe). There she gave birth to her son Sean and settled in Newton, NJ, successfully raising him as a single mother. She worked as a secretary at United Telephone Systems from 1976 until its closing in 1984.

Barbara began employment as a secretary for the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office in 1985, where she remained until her retirement in 2011. She dedicated herself to providing for Sean, working multiple jobs to make ends meet. Barbara also cared for her mother Irene and nephew Clifford from the 1980s through the 2000s. She married the love of her life Gary Boyce in 1998, fully enjoying her life with him and family. Barbara was a dedicated and loving wife, and embraced life as a mother, aunt, stepmother, step-grandmother, and step-great grandmother. She greatly enjoyed her retirement and the time spent with her neighbors, adopted pets, garden, puzzles, and the feeding of the many animals who were fortunate enough to come to their yard.

Barbara reposed at Newton Medical Center on Dec. 6, 2025. She is survived by her husband Gary, son Sean, nephew Clifford, niece Christina, grand-niece Katie, step children Richard, Scot, and Dana, daughters-in-law Michele, Tracy, and Ayla, step-grandchildren Brittany, Cody, Owen, Olivia, Madelin and Lucy, and step-great grandchildren Aubrey, Luke, and Henri.

Commemoration of Barbara will be held in private by her family. In lieu of flowers, donations by may be made in her name to Father John’s Animal House in Lafayette, NJ. https://www.fatherjohns.org. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.