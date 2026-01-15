John A. Sogluizzo, Sr., 97, of Newton, N.J., passed away on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at Valley View Rehabilitation Center.

John was born in New York City on October 15, 1928, to the late Carmine and Giovannina “Jennie” (Farese) Sogluizzo. He was raised in New York City; John grew up shaped by the energy and resilience of the city he always called home. In 1955, he moved to Hudson County, New Jersey, where he built a life rooted in hard work and devotion to family. He later spent time living in Florida, enjoying warmer days before returning to New Jersey five years ago, where he remained until his passing.

A proud United States Marine, John carried his service with quiet honor throughout his life. He was a lifelong New York Giants fan and rarely missed a chance to follow his team.

Known as a quiet man of few words, he did not seek attention, but those who knew him understood his depth, strength, and steady presence. Above all else, he was immensely proud of his family, who were the true center of his life.

John is survived by his children, John William Sogluizzo, Michael Sogluizzo, Thomas M. Sogluizzo, John Anthony Sogluizzo, Jr., and Giovannina “Nina” Garen. John is also survived by many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

All services will be held privately; interment will be at the Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, 6502 SW 102nd Ave Bushnell, FL 33513.