John Alexander Frazier Jr., 74, of Stanhope, passed peacefully on April 29, 2026, surrounded by the love of his family.

Born on December 2, 1951, in Newark, John lived in East Orange and married the love of his life, Lorraine Recchia, in 1974, after which they moved to Parsippany until 1980 when they bought their first house in Stanhope, where he lived for the rest of his life. John shared nearly 56 years alongside Lorraine which included nearly 52 years of marriage. Together they created a family that remained the center of his world. John lived a life of love, laughter, adventure, and helping others. Above all else, he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend whose greatest joy in life was the family he built and the memories he created with those he loved.

Anyone who knew John knew his heart was always open to helping others, especially during difficult times. He was the kind of person who would show up without hesitation, always willing to lend a hand and offer support. His warmth, kindness, and wonderful sense of humor left a lasting impression on everyone fortunate enough to have known him.

John proudly worked as a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service in Livingston for 31 years, retiring in December 2012. Along his route, he became more than just the man delivering the mail — he became a familiar and friendly face to many families throughout the community. His hardworking nature and friendly personality made him unforgettable. After his retirement, he enjoyed working part-time at Ramsey’s Outdoor in Succasunna where he was able to share his love of fishing with customers.

John loved life’s simple but meaningful moments. He had a passion for fishing and loved hiking, mountain climbing, biking, long road trips, music events, festivals, drives to the Jersey Shore, and spending time with family and friends. He loved sharing stories, making people laugh, and creating memories that will be treasured forever.

John is survived by his loving wife, Lorraine Recchia Frazier; his children: son Daniel (Amanda); son Josh; his cherished grandchildren, Michael, Amabella, Hazel, Genesis and Sonny; his siblings, Gary (Mayly) and Dennis (Dyan); and his brothers- and sisters-in-law Mary (late Alan), Johnny (Karen), Michael (Ellen) and Debbie, in addition to aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family members, and dear friends who were like family. John was preceded in death by his parents, John A. Frazier, Sr. and Eileen McDermott.

In honor of the compassion and generosity John showed throughout his life, the family kindly requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation in his memory.A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2026. Doors open at 1 p.m., and the Celebration of Life begins at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Church-Netcong Campus, 1500 Rt. 46, Netcong, NJ. Family and friends are warmly invited to share stories, memories, and moments that capture the spirit of John’s life. John’s desire to have a private burial at sea will take place in the near future.