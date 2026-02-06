Joseph Anthony Kaplafka, 58, of Andover Township, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, at Newton Medical Center.

Joseph was born on Sept. 18, 1967, in Dover to Joseph E. and Virginia (D’Atria) Kaplafka. He grew up in Andover Township and was a lifelong Sussex County resident. For most of his career he was a painter by trade.

When not working, Joey was most at home outdoors. A devoted fisherman and hunter, he found peace in early mornings, quiet waters, and the simple rhythm of nature. Whether casting a line, tracking game, or swapping stories afterward, these moments were treasured.

Golf was another passion, sometimes competitive, sometimes just an excuse to enjoy good company and fresh air. And when the sun went down, a different side emerged: karaoke. With a microphone in hand, Joseph was never shy about singing from the heart, bringing smiles, laughter, and the occasional off-key note that made it even better.

Joseph is survived by his mother, Virginia Kaplafka; his sister, Tish Ayres; his nieces and nephews, Janel Ayres, Jay Ayres and Deanna Proulx, and her husband, Aidan and his great-nieces and great-nephew, Aspen, Addison and Andy.

All services will be held privately. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com