Julio Eduardo Vela passed away peacefully, in his sleep on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at Warren Haven Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, six months after the loss of his beloved wife, Linda.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Eduardo and Maria (Vicky) Vela, on March 8, 1943, Julio had been a resident of the Balesville section of Hampton Township, N.J., since 1974.Julio met his wife, Linda, while she was visiting her cousin in New Jersey, and after a 9-day courtship, they were married on July 20, 1964. A 1961 graduate of Dover High School, in Dover, N.J., Julio began working at Dayco Corporation, working first in the factory. In 1969, he was promoted to Plant Manager. Through several company name changes, he remained with the company his entire career and after 42 years, he retired in 2003, as Regional Sales Manager for Day International. He was proud to have spent his entire career with the same company and he never hesitated to give out Day International “tchotchkes” to anyone who would take them. Dad was a proud American, and displayed the American flag with honor, so only fitting that he passed on Flag Day. He loved our beautiful country and he enjoyed learning all that he could about U.S. history, especially presidential history, Civil War history, and WWII history. Traveling to historical sites, whether it was a battlefield, a presidential birthplace, a memorial, or a monument, brought him great joy. He also enjoyed visiting our country’s beautiful national parks. He was one state short of visiting all 50 states. He passed down his love of history and his patriotism to his children and grandchildren, even offering rewards once we all memorized the presidents (in order) and all the state capitals. Jack Daniel’s was his drink of choice, always enjoying a glass (or two) straight up or on the rocks, but never mixed with coke. He visited the distillery in Lynchburg, Tenn., on several occasions, and was a proud member of the Tennessee Squire Association. Julio was about family. He loved that he was able to provide for us and give us wonderful experiences as a family, both when we were children, and as adults, with our families. He enjoyed being together whenever time allowed and always said there was nothing better than being with the ones you love. Predeceased by his parents, and his wife, Linda (December 3, 2025), Julio is survived by his three children, Tracy Goble, and her husband, Terry, of Anderson, S.C., Christina Insinga, and her husband, Michael, of Hampton, Township, NJ, and Matthew Vela, and his wife, Kelly, of Sandyston, NJ. He was the loved and adored PopPop to three grandchildren, Joshua Vela, Grace Vela, and Caroline Insinga. He is also survived by his sister, Irma Lorenz (Herbert, deceased), niece, Diane Stansbury and family, nephew, Eric Lorenz and family, brother-in-law, Michael LaRocque (Debi), and sister-in-law, Pamela Vezina (Sonny). He also leaves behind many cherished friends, including life-long friends, Danny (his “amigo”) and Nora Cardone, with whom they took many trips, visited many restaurants, and spent many holidays. He also leaves behind his kitty, Maggie.

As per his wishes, there will be no funeral. It was the family’s wishes to have a Celebration of Life for our mother, Linda, in April, but due to unforeseen circumstances, it did not take place.

A joint Celebration of Life will be held for our parents, Julio and Linda, on Sunday, July 19, 2026 at the Branchville American Legion -Post 157, 325 US-206, Branchville, NJ 07826, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. If you will be attending, please RSVP by email or text to christinainsinga@gmail.com, or 862-268-7957 by July 6th, so that we can plan accordingly. For those wishing, memorial donations can be made to one of the following organizations: Friends of the National World War II Memorial www.wwiimemorialfriends.orgTunnel to Towers Foundationt2t.org. There is no doubt that when dad arrived at the pearly gates, he hollered out “LINDA,” and mom’s response was, “oh no, it was so peaceful!” We know that dad couldn’t live without her, and Bud and Darlin’, as they affectionately signed cards and notes to one another, are now resting peacefully together. We will miss you both, forever and always.