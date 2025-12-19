Kathryn D. Bergner

Kathryn “Kathy” D. (nee Kaufmann) Bergner, aged 63, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025. Born on Aug. 1, 1962, in Glen Ridge, New Jersey, Kathy was a long-time resident of Sussex, New Jersey, where she lived for more than 30 years.

Kathy graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1980. She began her career working at the famous Holsteins in Bloomfield during high school. Later, she became an executive for Fortunoffs Department Stores, a position she held for 10 years before leaving to start a family. In recent years, she dedicated her time as a caregiver for her late husband, Gary. Kathy “Bird” and Gary “Badger” were high school sweethearts and married right out of school.

Kathy was an accomplished musician, playing the drums, xylophone, and piano, and was part of her high school band. She also had a passion for QVC shopping, enjoyed car shows, and loved lounging by the pool even if it wasn’t swimmable. Additionally, Kathy was fond of archery.

Kathy was predeceased by her husband, Gary A. Bergner, and her parents, William Kaufmann and Carol (Clark) Kaufmann. She is survived by her sons, Kyle A. Bergner (Amanda) and Garrett J. Bergner, as well as her brothers and their children, William Kaufmann (Marilyn), Paul Kaufmann (Vilma), and Kenneth Kaufmann (Josette). She is also survived by two grandchildren.

Services for Kathy will be private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family below.