Kathryn P. Romano

On Oct. 29, 2025, Kathryn “Kay” P. Romano, 91, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. Born March 10, 1934, in Brooklyn, NY, and a longtime resident of both Stanhope and Andover Township, she is now reunited with her beloved husband, Dominick V., who preceded her death in 2019.

Kathryn and her loving parents, Edna and Joseph Acquavella, spent summers in Budd Lake, NJ. Kathryn met the love of her life, Dominick, at the Palace Theater (presently The Growing Stage) in Netcong, NJ, and were married on Nov. 7, 1954.

Throughout her life, Kathryn was an active member of her community along with her husband and their family-owned business, Ronetco Supermarkets, Inc. (Operators of ShopRite stores in Northwest New Jersey). Kathryn and Dominick were firm believers in education, supporting local elementary and secondary schools benefiting many young students in pursuit of their educational goals. In addition, they actively supported numerous charitable organizations including ARC, SCARC, Project Self-Sufficiency, The Growing Stage, Boy Scouts, Blair Academy, and the Newton and Hackettstown Medical Center Foundations.

Kathryn is survived by her three children, Dominick J., David, and Nina; daughters-in-law Cathy and Alice, and son-in-law Tony; her 7 grandchildren, Martine, Arielle, Drew, Anthony, Alexander, Dominick C., and Kathryn; and 6 great-grandchildren Iyla, Serafina, Emerson, Tivoli, Giulia, and Grady.

A devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Kay was full of life, had an infectious energy and was often referred to as the “ever ready bunny”. She was especially competitive during a game of cards and would often stay up all night to finish a puzzle.

Anyone who knew Kay knows she was a perfectionist at heart and took pride in doing the small things exceptionally well. Kay’s greatest joy was her family. She enjoyed traveling with her family on several adventures throughout the U.S. and Europe and treasured the family’s annual ski trip to Snowmass, Colorado, where they would celebrate her birthday.

Kay had a generous heart and shared her blessings with friends, family and people who touched her life. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held at the St. Jude the Apostle Roman Catholic Church #4 Beaver Run Road Hardyston Township, NJ 07419 on Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025, from 2-6 p.m. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 7, 2025, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, Kathryn would be honored if you made a donation to one of the charities that she and Dominick held close to their heart for years.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home 156 Main Street (Rt. 206) Newton, NJ. Online condolences through www.iliff-ruggierofuneralhome.com.