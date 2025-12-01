Linda Marie Bird, passed away on Nov. 23, 2025, at the age of 82. Residing in Newton, New Jersey, Linda was a cherished member of her family and the UMC community at Bristol Glen.

Born in Detroit, Michigan, on Oct. 16, 1943, to the late Fred Lipke and Marie Wolanski (Johnston), Linda was raised in Livonia. She was a CPA who received her Bachelor’s degree, followed by her Master’s degree in Accounting from Fairleigh Dickinson University. After retirement, Linda lived in Florida before settling back in New Jersey in 2022.

Linda had a successful career – working as an accountant for Nisivoccia & Gilbert in Newton and then Olsen & Lawson in Randolf before retiring to Ormond Beach, Florida. Linda enjoyed playing bridge, painting, square dancing and reading. In Florida, she served as a literacy volunteer. Her sense of humor, empathy and patience made her a wonderful tutor who cultivated deep and lasting relationships with her students.

Linda was predeceased by her spouse, Edward F. Bird, III. She is survived by her children, Amy D’Annibale and her husband, Camillo, and James Gilchrist and his wife, Julie Sherwood. She also leaves behind her grandson, Joseph D’Annibale, and his wife, Joanna and her great-granddaughter Meadow. Her siblings, Craig Lipke, Deborah Dean, Diane Simmons and Bill Wolanski, as well as her step-children, Shannon Bird, Shawn Bird, Edward Bird, and Timothy Bird, also survive her.

Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A celebration of life will be held in the spring of 2026.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Volusia Literacy Council, 826 White St., Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Volusialiteracy.org. Condolences may be offered to the family below.