Linn Clouse peacefully passed away on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Kindred Hospital at St. Clare’s, Dover. He was 85.

Born in Wantage to the late William L. and Ida (Dixon) Clouse, Linn graduated from Hamburg High School and resided in Sussex County all of his life.

He was employed by Selective Insurance Co. in Branchville for 45 years before his retirement. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his wife, cooking and baking.

Linn was a dedicated member of the Free Masons for 51 years. He was a member of the Kittatinny Masonic Lodge in Branchville, where he was Past Master, Past Grand Chaplain of the New Jersey Grand Lodge and Past District Ritual Instructor.

He was a member of the New Jersey State Fair Committee for 52 years and a former member of the Branchville Lions Club.

Besides his parents, Linn was predeceased by his brothers Carl L. Clouse, Donald L. Clouse, Lloyd H. Clouse and Herman R. Clouse, and his sister, Mildred L. Myers.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Marjorie E. (Vance); his son, Brian J. Clouse of Branchville; his brother, Alan D. Clouse of Raleigh, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 10 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Interment to follow at Frankford Plains Cemetery.

Friends may pay their respects to the family on Sunday, July 9 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic Services will immediately follow at 5 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Linn Clouse’s memory to Kittatinny Masonic Lodge, P.O. Box 82, Branchville, NJ 07826.

Online condolences may be offered to the family on www.pinkelfuneralhome.com