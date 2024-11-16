Mabel Rowett of Fredon Township passed away on Friday Nov. 8, 2024. She was 89.

She was a graduate of Newton High School and a lifelong resident of Sussex County.

She became an LPN and worked at Newton Hospital as well as many years doing private-duty nursing before the existence of agencies. She also worked as a nurse for the Norwescap Head Start program.

She had many hobbies, including sewing, watercolor painting and gardening. She enjoyed antiquing and spending precious time with her grandchildren. She and her husband found joy in camping and traveling with their motorhome.

She was a member of Kittatinny Rangers square dance club as well as the Warren Wheelers.

She also was a longtime member of the Lake Iliff Community Club in Andover.

Mabel was predeceased by her husband, Donald, in 2006.

She is survived by their daughters, Donna, Cynthia (Timothy) and Susan (Donald); her grandchildren, Billy, Michael, Donald, Ruth, Daniel and Diana; and eight great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 25 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Smith McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. The funeral will be held Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 2:30 p.m.