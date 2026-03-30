Marie D’Anna, a loving mother, cherished sister, devoted nurse and vibrant spirit, 54, of Stillwater, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2026, at her home.

Marie was born in Denville, N.J., on Nov. 27, 1971, to the late Joseph Marinus and Lucille Elizabeth (Webbersen) D’Anna. Marie was raised in Rockaway and earned her associate’s degree in nursing from County College of Morris. In 2006, she moved to Hampton Township before settling in Stillwater in 2015.

Marie dedicated herself to nursing for 33 years, a profession that was more than a career, it was her calling that she loved. For the past 26 years, she worked with the Visiting Nurse Association of Northern New Jersey in Morristown, a role she deeply cared for.

Beyond her work, Marie was a proud mother, who actively participated in her children’s extra curricular activities (sports and music), planning annual vacations, and spending time with them as they grew into adults. One of the ways she expressed her love most was through cooking delicious meals for her kids. Her home was a place of warmth, comfort and connection.

Marie also found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She loved traveling and was especially drawn to the beauty and peace of the desert. She enjoyed trips to the casino and was also part of many casino groups, where she shared laughter and excitement in game playing.

A deeply spiritual person, Marie was a dedicated member of Institute for Spiritual Development in Sparta where she found meaning, community, and inner peace. Marie will be remembered for her generous heart, resilience, and the love she gave so freely to her family, friends and all those in her care.

Marie is survived by her children, Haley Pollison, Christopher Pollison and Ryan Pollison; her siblings, Barbara Farber (Charles), Diane Csabai (Jozsef), Tina Conroy, Elaine Lasalandra (John) and Joseph D’Anna; her former husband, father of her children, and lifelong friend Leon Pollison; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial visitation was held on Thursday, March 26, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial service that will begin at 7 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VNANNJ Foundation, 175 South Street, Morristown, NJ 07960.