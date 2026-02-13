Ann Marie Granahan, 94, of Byram Township, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital.

Ann was born on Dec. 11, 1931, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania to the late, Francis and Grace (Walker) McGovern. She was raised in Newark, New Jersey, while spending cherished summers in Pennsylvania that remained close to her heart throughout her life.

It was in Newark, N.J., at St. Columba Catholic School, that she met her beloved husband, Thomas E. Granahan. Together they built a life grounded in love and devotion, eventually settling in East Orange, New Jersey, where they raised their family. Their marriage was a lasting partnership of 61 years, until her husband’s passing in 2013.

After dedicating herself to raising her children, she returned to school with determination and pride, earning an Associate’s degree in Business from Morris County Community College. Ann went on to work as an administrative assistant for Warner-Lambert, where she was valued for her dedication, professionalism, and strong work ethic.

Later in life, Ann and her family settled in Sussex County, New Jersey, where she continued to enjoy time with loved ones and pursue her passions. An avid gardener, she found great joy in tending to her plants, a reflection of her nurturing spirit and patience.

Above all else, she was a devoted and proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family was the center of her life, and she took immense pride in each generation.

Ann will be remembered for her strength, kindness, faith, and unwavering love for her family. Her legacy lives on in the lives she touched and the family she cherished so deeply.

Ann is survived by her children, Michael Granahan, Thomas Granahan (Michele), Marie Louise Morris, Patricia Shapiro, Elizabeth Granahan (Michele Gajderowicz), Ann Marie Ross (Kenneth); her grandchildren, Erin Prisco (Christopher), Benjamin Morris, Joseph Cuff (Jennifer), Liam Ross, Lauren Granahan (Raymond Horman), Andrew Morris (Mia), Paul Shapiro (Amanda) Paige Ross and Howell Morris (Elizabeth); her great-grandchildren, Joseph Cuff, Olivia Cuff, Hailey Morris, Sophia Prisco, Evelyn Shapiro, Calvin Prisco and Howell Morris; her sister, Mary Grace Kessler and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, Ann was predeceased by her sister, Frances Luke.

A visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, from 3-7 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, N.J. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, 48 Tranquility Rd, Andover, NJ. Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Cemetery in Green Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, 4597 Warren Road, Ann Arbor, MI 48105.