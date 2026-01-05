Anna Mary Kozlowski, lovingly known as Mary, a faithful and loving spirit, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at the age of 95. Born on May 4, 1930, in Newton, New Jersey, Mary began her journey embraced by the warmth of her family and the rich traditions of her upbringing. She spent her formative years in Newton, where she graduated from Newton High School, before later becoming a cherished member of the Stillwater, NJ community.

Mary’s professional journey was marked by dedication and grace. She contributed her skills to Newton Trust, Warner Lambert, Ankins, and Picatinny Arsenal before finding her calling as a Medical Office Manager for Dr. Leonard Grodsky. Her commitment to excellence and care for others defined her career until her retirement in 2002.

Mary’s heart was profoundly loving, particularly in her roles as a wife, mother, and grandmother. Her beloved husband, Stanley James Kozlowski, who predeceased her, was the love of her life. Mary’s legacy is lovingly carried forward by her children, Anthony Kozlowski (Katie) and Tatia Stettner (Dan), along with her cherished grandchildren, Dominic Kozlowski and Kiersten Kozlowski, who were her pride and joy.

Her nurturing spirit extended into her personal interests, where she excelled as an avid cook and baker. Her home was a sanctuary of delicious aromas and warm gatherings. Beyond her door, Mary was a devoted member of the St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church community, where her faith and charitable spirit left an indelible mark.

In addition to her husband, Mary was also predeceased by her parents, Antonio and Maria Biamonte; and her brothers, Joseph, Frank and Lewis Biamonte. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A time of remembrance will begin with a Memorial Visitation on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at 10 a.m., at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 24 Halsted St, Newton, NJ. Mary will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, 137-151 Route 206, Newton, NJ.

In honor of Mary’s compassionate spirit, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Catholic Charities, an organization reflective of Mary’s lifelong dedication to faith and service, via https://donate.catholiccharitiesusa.org/.

Anna Mary Kozlowski’s gentle presence, loving family-oriented life, and commitment to her community will be profoundly missed, yet her grace and warmth will remain in the hearts of all who knew her.

