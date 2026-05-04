Mark David Davis

Born to Marilyn Ruth and David Samuel Davis in 1955, Mark unexpectedly passed on to another realm in early February 2026. Mark lived most of his life in New Jersey.

Mark was a master musician, specializing in classical repertoire. He devoted his talents to church music focused on the pipe organ, although piano and harpsichord felt his loving hands as well. It was a marvel to witness his commanding manipulation of 2 to 5 ranks of keys, pulling stops, and dancing about the foot-pedals with remarkable skill as he exquisitely, masterfully played Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor or Widor’s Toccata on an Easter morn. He also directed choirs and taught music appreciation to students. His appreciation extended beyond classical and into Steely Dan, Spyro Gyra and beyond.

He was an avid reader, often seen sequestered in a pew between masses catching another book’s chapter – religious or secular. The breadth of his eclectic book collection could rival the New York public library, especially if the multitude of bankers’ boxes containing reams of music were included. “Why?” some might ask. And his gruff reply, “Because you can’t find these pieces on the Internet, you know!” Undoubtedly, some are his own compositions. Meanwhile, his heart of gold, quips, & snarky remarks could light up a conversation. Cantoring for him could also be a challenge as he’d preemptively slip in a zinger pun only to be discovered after standing in front of the congregation.

A member of the American Guild of Organists, he toured with other devoted musicians to “sample” European and North American pipe organs, including the churches and surrounding localities. Pipe-organs were so deeply ingrained in Mark’s spiritual persona that he entertained side gigs tuning, repairing, and even rebuilding them. So much so, he fell in love with one (ca. 1872) and brought it home. Like a puppy? To fit the taller pipes, he’d cut a hole in the sheetrock ceiling. He dismantled and rebuilt it 2 more times due to moves.

Mark is survived by his mother Marilyn, stepmother Carol Ann, stepsister Robin and her husband Gary, stepbrother Stephen and his wife Sharon, sister-in-law Marivelle, nieces Rachael & Olivia and her husband Andrew, nephews Shannon & Qin, and his brother Preston, plus enumerable cousins in Connecticut, New York state, Maryland & contiguous U.S. He was predeceased by his father David, stepsister Lauren, and many aunts & uncles.

Mark’s arrangements have been entrusted to Earth Funeral (EarthFuneral.com). A memorial service will be held upon completion of his soil transformation.