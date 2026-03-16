On the evening of March 11, 2026, the sky exploded with the colorful rays of a bright and vivid sunset. We believe this was the final piece of art painted by our dear husband, father, grandfather, and friend Martin Leonard Chapkosky as his spirit passed into heaven.

Martin Leonard Chapkosky, 83, formerly of Stillwater, N.J., passed away from natural causes on March 11, 2026. Martin was a lifelong educator and student. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Rutgers University and master’s degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He served over 45 years as a teacher in the Randolph Township School District in Randolph, N.J., and at Pope John Regional High School in Sparta, N.J. Shortly before his retirement as a teacher he earned his associates degree in Fine Arts from Sussex County Community College.

Martin was passionate about art. He was a lifelong artist and member of various local art clubs. He was very proud of his artwork having won numerous recognitions at local and regional art shows. He was also a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Swartswood, N.J., where he served as a lector and Eucharistic Minister and spent decades serving his community as a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Martin was predeceased by parents, Joseph and Catherine Chapkowski; his brother, Joseph “Chip” Chapkowski; and his sister, Cynthia Chapkowski.

Memories of Martin will be cherished by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Mary Ann; his son and daughter-in-law; Matthew and Teri Chapkosky (Duffy); granddaughters, Caitlin and Karissa; niece, Nanette Tabak (Chapkowski); and nephew, Gregory Chapkowski.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 203 Swartswood Rd, Newton, NJ. Interment to follow in the Stillwater Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, please consider taking a moment to be kind and in service to others as often as possible. The world gets brighter with even the smallest of sparks. Martin represented the best of humanity and he will be missed tremendously.