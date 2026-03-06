Mary Pauline Schoonover, 91, of Hampton Township, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Mary Pauline was born on June 20, 1934, in Liverpool, England, to the late James Hampton and Mary Agness (Bell) McCheyne. As a young woman, she made the courageous journey to the United States, settling in New Jersey to begin her life with the man she loved. Prior to her retirement she worked as a Juvenile Corrections Officer as well as working at The Newton Theatre and Waterloo Village.

A talented and meticulous craftswoman, Mary Pauline had a lifelong passion for knitting, dressmaking, and sewing. She also found great pleasure in reading, often spending quiet afternoons immersed in a good book.

Traveling with her husband, Seeley, was one of Mary Pauline’s greatest joys. From weekend getaways to long-awaited trips abroad, the two embraced every adventure together, creating treasured memories over the course of their 65 years.

The beloved wife to the late, Seeley Thomas Schoonover, Mary Pauline is survived by her cousin, Kathryn of Scotland and other family members in England and Northern Ireland. Along with her husband and parents, Mary Pauline was predeceased by her sister, Mary Cecily and her canine companions, Bonzo, Bruno, Bruno 2, Oliver, Bismark, Sterling, Foxy and Midnight.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Roman Catholic Church, 203 Swartswood Rd, Newton, NJ. Visitation will take from before the Mass from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the church. Entombment to follow at Saint Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery in Newton.