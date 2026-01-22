Mary Thomas Wickham, 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, from complications of dementia.

She was born at Newton Memorial Hospital on August 25, 1943. Mary loved and lived life to the fullest. She lived in Newton for most of her life. In her younger days, she enjoyed making her own clothes, ice skating, and rollerskating. Mary worked as a bank teller at Sussex and Merchant’s Bank.

In later years, she worked at her friend, Diane’s, clothing store, Her Clothes Closet, formerly of Sparta. Mary loved to make people look and feel good. She was a kind, fun-loving lady, who made friends easily.

Mary was a lifelong member of Saint Joseph’s Church, where she married the love of her life, Robert J. Wickham on Nov. 8, 1963. She was a self-employed hair stylist, an image consultant for BeautiControl Cosmetics, a top sales representative for Honey Bee Sales Tupperware distributorship, and the co-owner of Wickham’s Match-Box. Mary accomplished all of this while being a homemaker and raising her family.

Mary honed her skills as a seamstress. She made all types of clothing, including gowns, bridal dresses, curtains, embroidered and monogrammed bags, and the most amazing quilts. She also crocheted and knitted many beautiful items. She was a member of the American Sewing Guild.

Mary enjoyed living in their “painted lady,” and Victorian home, on 18 Linwood Avenue, which she and her husband, Robert, lovingly restored. After they sold their business, their home and retired, Robert and Mary spent a few years in Richville, N.Y., with their son, and a few years in Tennessee, until they returned to New Jersey for medical care.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Walter Daniel Thomas and Lucy (Miserendino) Thomas, her in-laws, Walter E. Wickham and Jean (McNulty) Wickham, and her sons-in-law, Paul R. Tomasula in April 2024 and Michael E. Reich in October 2017.

Mary is survived by her husband of 62 years, Robert J. Wickham; her children, Lisa D. Tomasula and Kevin Zappa of Newton, Lori J. Reich and Robert Dow of Sandyston, Robert J. Wickham, Jr. of Cosby, Tenn.; and his former wife, Melinda (DeGroot) Wickham of Elmira, N.Y.; her brother, Walter Daniel Thomas, Jr. and his wife, Susan (Plimpton) Thomas of Newton; her grandchildren, Edward M. Tomasula, and his wife, Catherine (Howey) Tomasula; her great-grandchildren, William and Alexander Tomasula of Clemmons, N.C.; her grandson, Paul R. Tomasula Jr. and his wife, Dr. Jewel (Lipps) Tomasula of College Point, Maryland; and her granddaughters, Jennifer M. Tomasula of Montclair, N.J., and Jessica L. Tomasula of Newton, New Jersey; her grandsons, Lucas and Caleb Wickham of New York; her nephew, Daniel Thomas and his wife, Dr. Fabienne (Paumet) Thomas; and great-niece, Phoebe of Cherry Hill, N.J.; and niece, Kimberly Thomas and Jason of California; her many cousins and the Plotts Family.

Mary leaves behind many treasured friends, Doris Bass, Linda Rutan Schnoover, Alyce McKeeby, Becky Finley, Mary Tomasula, and Mary Brucker, and many that left before her.

She was a wonderful mom, dear friend, and will be missed by many.

Mary spent the last few months of her life at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, where she received excellent care until she passed away. Enoble Home Care and Hospice staff provided end of life care for her as well. Her family is grateful for the expectational care she received by the wonderful staff at the Homestead and and by Enoble Care Hospice.

Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. A Graveside Memorial service will be held at Newton Cemetery when weather permits.

