Maryann Manser-Pritchard of Fredon Township died at home on Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was 80.

Maryann was born in Passaic and raised in East Rutherford. She was a graduate of East Rutherford High School.

Maryann held several positions throughout her professional career. First, she was a cafeteria worker at Kittatinny Regional High School. Then she began working in the pharmacy at Newton Medical Center before moving to the registration department.

She also volunteered her time at the Beehive Thrift Store in Newton, which benefits Newton Medical Center and the local community.

Maryann had a deep love of the outdoors. From spending time in the yard tending to her garden to traveling to the beach to bask in the sun, she felt her best among nature.

She was a talented artist in the areas of knitting, needlepoint, cross stitch and painting. Maryann especially enjoyed painting and was particularly gifted with watercolor designs.

She also was a member of the Red Hat Society, an organization founded on the principles of fun, friendship and fulfillment.

Maryann was predeceased by her parents, Francis and Josephine (Trouse) Marinaro; her first husband, David Manser III; her son Darren J. Manser; her sisters-in-law Jane Pritchard and Faith Cherasia; and her brothers-in-law Jack DeRosa and Spencer Manser.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce N. Pritchard of Fredon; her sons, David F. Manser (Hilary) of Stillwater and Dennis E. Manser of Fredon; her daughter-in-law, Tracey Manser of Hampton Township; her grandchildren, Olivia Manser, Christine Manser, Bryce Manser and Daniel Manser; her brothers-in-law, Doug Pritchard and Peter Cherasia; her sisters-in-law, Mickey DeRosa and Barbara Manser; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 19 at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 20 at the funeral home. Maryann will be laid to rest after the service in Yellow Frame Cemetery, 2 Yellow Frame Road, Newton.

Donations may be made in Maryann’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com