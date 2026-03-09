Maureen L. Osborne, 63, of Sandyston, New Jersey, passed away on March 2, 2026. Born May 10, 1962, Maureen was a resident of Sussex County.

Maureen was devoted to her home, and as a dedicated homemaker she poured steady care and attention into the life she built with those she loved most which includes all her nieces and nephews.

Maureen loved the outdoors and found joy in simple, meaningful pleasures—enjoying long walks and tubing down the Delaware River. She planned and organized many vacations, picnics, and holidays with excitement. She especially enjoyed planning family vacation trips to Ocean city Maryland which included activities before, while we were there, and after we came home.

Through life’s challenges, Maureen faced her health issues with courageous and determined strength, leaving a legacy of perseverance that will not be forgotten.

Maureen is survived by her husband, Augustus W. Osborne; her sister, Marie Peterson (Craig Sr.); and her brothers, Marc Murphy and Michael V. Murphy (Donna). She was preceded in death by her sister, Jeaneen Murphy; her father, Arthur Frederic Murphy; and her mother, Joyce Gallagher Murphy.

Celebration of Maureen’s life will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 300 Broad Street, Milford, PA 18337, at 11 a.m. with a repast following the ceremony in Fellowship Hall. Friends and family may visit prior to the ceremony from 10 am -10:45 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 300 Broad St, Milford, PA 18337.