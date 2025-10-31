Michael Anthony Forella, born on May 29, 1936, in the vibrant borough of the Bronx, New York, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2025, at the age of 89.

Michael, lovingly known to his family and friends as a wise, generous, funny, hard-working individual, spent his early years growing up in the Bronx. He later became one of the original owners of Denaro’s Sub Shop in Dumont, New Jersey, where he poured his heart and soul into the business for 40 years, creating not just sandwiches, but cherished community bonds. His deli was more than just a sandwich spot; it was a place where everyone knew his name and where jokes about his candidacy for mayor were ever-present, thanks to his social nature and knack for relationship-building.

Michael enjoyed a 68-year marriage with his beloved wife, Roberta Forella. Their home was a hub of activity and love, always buzzing with family. His family includes a devoted daughter, Susan DePalma and her husband Anthony DePalma, and grandchildren Domenique DePalma Thompson (and her husband David Thompson), Jessalyn Forella (and her husband Scott Axtell), Michael Anthony Forella III, Anthony M. DePalma, Anthony Forella (and his wife Aspen Forella), Juliet DePalma, and Nicholas Forella. His great-grandchildren, Anderson Axtell, Luke Thompson, and soon-to-arrive baby Axtell brought him immense joy.

Michael is also survived by his siblings, Jewell Celentano, Julius Celentano, and Maria Gonzalez; as well as his sister-in-law, Susan Eckert. He was predeceased by his son, Michael Anthony Forella, Jr., his parents, Julius Celentano and Jeanne (Mona) Celentano; and his siblings, James Forella, Mona Tutino, Camille Celentano, and Bunny DeMartino.

Contributions in memory of Michael can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/?form=FUNSTKLFHDM.

The Forella family invites all those who knew and cherished Michael to join in sharing memories and celebrating his life, ever inspired by his funny stories and heartfelt wisdom. Online condolences may be offered to the family below.