Michael Bender, 70, of Stanhope, N.J., passed away Friday evening, May 22, 2026. Michael was born on Aug. 20, 1955 in Dover, N.J., to the late Fred and Lorraine Bender.

Michael, a lifelong Stanhope resident, was very civically active in the town and community. At age 24, he was elected Mayor of Stanhope, serving in that role for 16 years. He served on the Stanhope Board of Education and the Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education. He was active in many community organizations including being Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 91.

Growing up he spent many summers camping at High Point State Park which created a passion for the outdoors he maintained for his entire life. He achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, hiked the entire Appalachian Trail, and was an active member of the Friends of High Point State Park.

Michael was a die hard Mets fan and enjoyed traveling in his retirement visiting museums and learning local history.

He is survived by his daughter Jacqueline Beebe and his son Patrick Bender, his sisters Kathryn and Sharon and brothers Joseph, Edward, Raymond and Fred along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Bruce.