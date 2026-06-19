Morton Donaldson Stickle, Jr.

Morton “Don” Donaldson Stickle, Jr., died peacefully on March 2, 2024, in Lehigh Acres, Fla., following a joyful 102 years of a life well lived.

Born on June 26, 1921, in Norwood Pennsylvania to Morton Donaldson Stickle Sr. and Lois Wallauer Stickle, Don enlisted in the US Army Air Force and trained at the Army Air Forces Gunnery School in Laredo, Texas, at the age of 22.

Serving in the Air Force Dec. 28, 1943 - Jan. 15, 1946, Don was a nose gunner on a B-24 Liberator during WWII. He was part of a 10-member bomber combat crew “the Red Raiders”, 22nd Bomb Group, 5th Air Force, and was promoted to Sergeant. During his service, Don flew 25 combat missions starting in New Guinea, moving to Clark field in the Philippines and was later stationed in Okinawa.

Don went on to meet and marry the love of his life, Betty Jane Johnson, at the First Presbyterian Church in Newton, N.J. They were lifelong members of the church and passionately contributed their beautiful voices to the choir. During his time in New Jersey, Don had his own business - Standard Refrigeration and Air Conditioning, which provided commercial and industrial sales and service for 35 years in Newton, N.J.. He also taught HVAC at the Sussex County Vocational Technical School for 25 years.

While working in New Jersey, Don served as a member of the Newton Fire Dept., a member of the Rotary, the Masons, a trustee at the First Presbyterian Church, and an original member of the Town Council.

Following a full and prosperous life in New Jersey, Don and Betty retired to the warmth of Lehigh Acres, Fla., where Don enjoyed golf, cycling, and swimming. His life’s joys included the 1940’s big band music of Glenn Miller, watching the Mets play, a good coconut cream pie, and his beloved dogs Abner and Gretchen.

His family knew him as happy-go-lucky, contented, positive, brave, faithful, caring, upbeat and steady.

His joyful energy, contagious laugh, and smiling eyes will be greatly missed.

Don is survived by: His beloved wife of 75 years, Betty Jane Stickle, age 96, of Lehigh Acres, Fla., daughter Susan Polizzo of Newton, N.J., granddaughter Kristin Beauchamp and her husband Tom Beauchamp, great-grandchildren Stephanie, Wyatt and Ruby. Daughter Donna Basile and her husband Luigi Basile of Andover, N.J., grandson Paul Gonzalez and his wife, Heather Gonzalez, great- grandchildren Quinn, Ryder and Paxton. Daughter Joann Sparks and her husband Glenn Sparks of Somers, N.Y., grandchildren Peter, David and Amy Sparks and her husband Adam Sparks; son Morton Donaldson Stickle, III, of Lehigh Acres, Fla.; sister, Leaf Brockhausen, age 99, of Monmouth, N.J.

Services and Military Honors held for Don was Friday, March 8, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, FL 33913.

Don will be interred at Sarasota National Cemetery.