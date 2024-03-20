Nicola Rondinella

Nicola “Pixie” Rondinella, who lived at Mohawk Meadows nursing home in Andover, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, March 15, 2024. She was 68.

Pixie was born in Dover on Oct. 25, 1955. She lived with her parents, Nicolas and Elizabeth, until going to live at the SCARC Branchville group home when she was a young woman. Nick and Betty were part of the founding group of parents that formed SCARC in 1957.

Pixie had been very active when she attended the SCARC Day Program, going on deliveries for Meals on Wheels, making greeting cards and participating in activities to the best of her abilities. She became very close to her program supervisor Flo, who continued to visit Pixie frequently even after she retired.

Pixie became a resident of Mohawk Meadows (formerly Limecrest) in 2010.

Although she couldn’t speak very much, she communicated with her easy smile and laugh and always seemed happy. She was a pleasure to all who knew her and will be greatly missed.

Visitation and a Celebration of Life will be held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home on Thursday, March 21 from 4: to 5 p.m. A private burial will be held at Stanhope Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SCARC Guardian Services, 11 Route 206, Suite 100, Augusta, NJ 07822.