Patricia Schepmoes of Newton passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 5, 2025, with her family by her side after a brief illness. She was 75.

Patricia was born in Jersey City on Jan. 25, 1949. She lived there for 30 years before moving to Blairstown. She later moved to Newton.

In 2009, she retired after many years as a chef at United Methodist Communities (Bristol Glen) retirement home.

Patricia is survived by her beloved daughters, Lisa Spinelli and husband Mark and Jacqueline Kovach and fiancé Richard; her grandchildren, Andrew Kovach, Danielle Kovach and Christina Spinelli; and her beloved cat, Holly Molly.

Private cremation services under the direction of Direct Cremations, Oradell.