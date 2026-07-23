Raymond Picone, Sr., passed away on July 21, 2026, after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Ray Picone, often known as Big Ray, is survived by his wife of 56 years, Betty Picone, aka “Rocky”; his 3 talented children, Jennifer Picone McMahon of New Jersey, Raymond Anthony Picone, Jr. of Colorado, Vincent Picone of Portland, Ore.; and his son-in-law, Aiden McMahon, who was his well loved caregiver during his last year of coping with Parkinson’s Disease. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Kathryn Grace Sills, Luke William Sills, (the children of Jennifer and Brett Sills,) and Logan Vincent and Maeve Lee, the children of Raymond Anthony Picone and Katie, and his son Vincent, married to Lauren, and his sister Ruthann Tidwell, currently living in Mississippi.

Ray was born on March 21, 1948, in NYC. He spent his youth growing up in Florida. He and Betty met, fell in love in New Jersey and were married in 7 short weeks. From the beginning, every night, until the end, they fell asleep holding hands. Ray served during the Vietnam War in the Azores on a search and rescue team. He supported his family as a truck driver, and an entrepreneur owning his own realty appraisal photo business. Ray will be remembered as a man who kept his promises and had a gift listening and people tended to share their life stories with him. He will be missed by many. The family would like to thank Beth Sylvester of the Enoble Hospice Care team and Dianna Klopping who were both angels to our family in our time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that any donations be made to a scholarship fund that is in place for Kathryn Grace and Luke William Sills. Kathryn is at Drew University in the Neuroscience Program. She plans to be on the team that finds a cure for Parkinson’s. Luke is finishing his senior year at Kittatinny and plans on a career in Civil Engineering. He will be the one who helps make sure that all New Jersey trails and lakes are handicap accessible.

Checks can be mailed to Jennifer McMahon c/o Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ 07860. Thank you for your understanding. Your gift will be greatly appreciated and acknowledged. These children will make an amazing difference in the world.

Services are being held privately under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.