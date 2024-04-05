Robert Haight Sr.

Robert R. Haight Sr. of Hampton Township passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024. He was 90.

Bob was born in Stamford, Conn., on July 11, 1933, to the late Emil and Mary E. (Bates) Haight.

He had lived in Hampton Township since 1967 with his wife of 59½ years, Betty. Bob and Betty met in Montclair, where he worked on the Shade Tree Commission, and she worked as a Registered Nurse for Public Health.

She was the love of his life and he her’s. Those who know them know the couple were always holding hands, and his loving wife continued to hold his hand to his last breath.

Bob was truly a self-made man of humble beginnings. He had an impressive depth and breadth of knowledge.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Maine, where he also competed as a Golden Gloves middle-weight boxer. He later completed his master’s degree from William Paterson University while working full time in education.

Bob served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. He received a Good Conduct Medal-National Defense Medal.

He retired as the superintendent of schools in Frankford Township after earlier serving as assistant superintendent, Board of Education secretary, chief school administrator and a K-8 teacher.

Throughout his careers in forestry and education, he showed himself to be a gifted teacher. His successes as a mentor were among his proudest accomplishments. He would proudly share his Christmas cards recounting the successes of people that he had mentored long ago.

After his retirement in 1994, he enjoyed splitting his time between Florida and New Jersey with his wife, intentionally choosing to enjoy life. Until recently, he also took great pleasure in doing major tree work in his yard and helping others. He will be remembered as a man who was always willing to lend a hand and share a story.

He appreciated being involved with his community. He was a past trustee and deacon at the Baleville Congregational Christian Church and a member for nearly 60 years. He represented Santa for many years to the Sunday School children.

Bob also served as a chairman of the Sussex County Shade Tree Commission and Hampton Township Zoning Board and instructor for AARP Safe Driving, 55 and Alive.

Bob served in various leadership positions throughout the county, including past president and vice president of Sussex County School Business; past president, secretary/treasurer, and chairman of the Legislative Committee of Sussex County Superintendents Roundtable; vice president, secretary and county representative of New Jersey Association of School Administrators; board of directors of Educational Improvement Center; co-originator and charter member of the Superintendents Roundtable Association; and 1994 recipient of the Sussex County School Administrators Association’s Dale Reinhardt Excellence in Education Award.

A beloved husband and father, Bob is survived by his wife, Betty Jane (Donadio) Haight; children, Dr. Robert Haight Jr., Matthew Haight and Cynthia Nolte; and many loved nieces and nephews who cherish his guidance as a positive father figure who helped shape their lives.

Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Roy, Herald, Emil, Charles and Arthur, and sisters, Dorothy, Elaine and Mildred.

Bob leaves an extraordinary legacy of truly making the world a better place. He will be deeply missed.

A visitation will be held Saturday, April 20 from 11 a.m. to noon at Baleville Congregational Christian Church of Newton. A funeral will begin at the church at noon with interment to follow at Branchville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in honor of Robert Haight to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: Pancan.org

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com