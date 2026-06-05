Robert P. Carey, affectionately known by many as “Bob”, passed away on Jan. 4, 2026.

A longtime resident of Newton, N.J., Robert was born in Jersey City to the late John and Dorothy Carey. He was also a resident of Pequannock and Vernon, N.J., at earlier points in his life.

Bob proudly served his country in the United States Navy before beginning a career in law enforcement. He served as a police officer with the Pequannock Township Police Department in Pompton Plains, N.J., retiring in 1982 after 16-years of dedicated service. During his tenure as a police officer he was credited with saving lives, standing up for good people and apprehending the bad. Following his retirement from policing, Bob continued his professional life in the insurance industry, where he worked at Selective Insurance for 22-years.

Bob was a caring and loving son, brother, and father. He dedicated himself to being a single father to his only son after the loss of his first wife in 1973. He was known to defer his needs for the needs of others. After his son was grown, he found comfort in a new life and home with his second wife. Bob was known for his warm smile, honest nature and good intent. He tried to see the good in people and tried to do good with his deeds.

In his everyday life, Bob found joy in simple pleasures. He took pride in caring for his house and enjoyed planting flowers and tending to his garden. He never lost his love for American muscle cars and music from the 1950’s and 1960’s. Later in life, between his beloved naps, Bob found pleasure in milkshakes, spice drop candies, and a good Reuben sandwich.

Robert is survived by his son Stephen Carey; his grandchildren Elise, Ryan, and Morgan; and his brother Dennis Carey. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased his first wife of 8 years and mother of his son, Judith Carey (nee Eckert), by his beloved second wife of 23 years, Judith Carey (nee Lisiewski); his brothers Jack and Kenneth; and his sister Judy.

A graveside service with military honors will take place on Saturday, June 13, at 10 a.m. in Newton Cemetery.