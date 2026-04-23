Kathleen Mary Matacotta (née Marshall), 80, of Frankford Township, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Denville, NJ. Born on May 13, 1945, in Aurora, Ohio, she was the beloved daughter of the late Andrew B. Marshall and Marie (née Krause) Marshall.

Kathy spent her formative years in New York, graduating from Bayside High School in Queens, living in Little Neck and later, Great Neck, N.Y. After high school, she pursued courses at a local community college and embarked on a career in Manhattan that she would always reflect on with great fondness. She worked at notable companies including New York Life and spent time working in the famed Flatiron Building — one of the city’s most iconic landmarks. It was through her sister, Patricia, who began working at Hazeltine, that Kathy came to join her there — and it was at Hazeltine where she met her future husband, Robert “Bob” Matacotta. The two were married on Jan. 4, 1971, and shared just over 54 beautiful years of marriage before Bob’s passing in early 2025. In 1981, Kathy and Bob settled in Frankford Township, N.J., where they built their family and made lasting roots in the community.

Prior to her retirement, Kathy served for over 25 years as a dedicated secretary at Lenape Valley Regional High School, where she became far more than an administrative presence. Her warmth and genuine care drew students to her naturally — many would seek her out during the school day, sitting with her at lunch, finding in her a calming and steady presence. She treated every student with kindness and respect, and the impression she left lasted well beyond graduation. Many former students stayed in touch with her into adulthood, crediting her as someone who made a lasting difference in their lives. Through her friends at Lenape Valley, Kathy also joined a book club that long outlasted her retirement and grew into one of her most treasured circles of lifelong friends.

Faith and community were central to Kathy’s life. She was a devoted member of Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, where she also lent her voice to the church choir and often would lead the Live Nativity event. A woman of deep compassion, she gave generously of her time through volunteer service at Manna House and the Salvation Army and was an active member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Her quiet commitment to others reflected a genuine desire to make the world a better place.

Kathy was a woman of many passions. An avid reader of all genres, she had a deep appreciation for the arts, frequently attending plays and Broadway performances in New York City and delighting in music and cultural experiences of all kinds. She was also an enthusiastic baker, always finding joy in sharing homemade treats with family and loved ones. She always made a special birthday cake for her family, which was always made just for them. Always eager to try something new, Kathy even took up Irish step dancing — embracing both the challenge and the fun with characteristic spirit.

Above all else, Kathy’s greatest devotion was to her family. From the time Steven and Kevin were young, she was a constant and supportive presence at every school and sporting event, cheering them on. That support and dedication carried through to her grandsons – Alexander, Christopher and Tobias – whom she could often be found watching from the stands at baseball, basketball, soccer and football games, always with a smile on her face. She was a proud and loving grandmother who treasured every moment spent with her beloved grandsons.

Kathy is survived by her two sons, Steven Matacotta and his wife Lisa (née Cheng), and Kevin Matacotta and his wife Shara (née Boquiren); her three adored grandsons, Alexander, Christopher, and Tobias; her brother, Douglas Marshall and his wife Kay; her brother-in-law, Thomas Sartain; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert; her sister, Patricia Sartain; her grandfathers, Samuel Smith Marshall and Fredrick Krause; and her grandmothers, Mary Marshall (née McLeod) and Ellen Krause (née Quillanoux).

Visitation: Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, from 2–4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main Street, Branchville, N.J.

Funeral Service: A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ, following a graveside service at 10 a.m. at Frankford Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kathleen’s memory to organizations she supported and cared for deeply: Manna House: mannahousenj.org; The Salvation Army (New Jersey): salvationarmy.org; Frankford Plains United Methodist Church, 99 Plains Road, Augusta, NJ 07822