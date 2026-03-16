Joseph B. Iliff, 69, of the Culver Lake section of Branchville, N.J., passed away on March 10, 2026, surrounded by loved ones.

Born June 29, 1956, in Newton, N.J., he was hard-working and devoted throughout his life and will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude by all who knew him.

Joe grew up in Lafayette and was a 1974 graduate of Sussex County Vocational Technical School in Sparta, New Jersey. His early years reflected the steady determination that would come to define him.

A hard-working and devoted man, Joe dedicated 31 years of service to the Frankford Board of Education, working in the Maintenance Department. He took pride in always working, approaching each day with reliability and a strong sense of responsibility.

Joe enjoyed the simple, meaningful pleasures of life: an open fire, camping—especially at Lake George—golf, yard work, and working out in the yard. He also loved listening to music, especially Elton John and the Beatles, and he enjoyed music trivia.

Joe is survived by his loved ones: Barbara E. Iliff, Diane H. Robbins, Claudia A Klecha, John P. “Jack” Iliff and Christina Lee “Christy” Iliff. He was predeceased by his parents, Leland V. Iliff and Mary M.(Bale).

Visitation will be held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ 07860, on March 16, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady Queen of Peace R.C. Church, 209 US-206, Branchville, NJ 07826, on March 17, 2026, at 10:00 AM

Final resting will take place at Frankford Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Frankford Twp., N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph’s memory to: S. Jude Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 Blue Ridge Rescue Squad, 350 US-206, Branchville, NJ 07826 or Frankford Township Fire Department, PO Box 419, Augusta, NJ 07822