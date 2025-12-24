Ronald Patrick Connelly, 82, of Byram Township, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He lived a full and meaningful life defined by devotion to his family, a strong work ethic, and a deep appreciation for travel and adventure.

Ronald was born on Sept. 13, 1943, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Patrick and Julia (Lavan) Connelly. In 1967, he married the love of his life, Lynne, beginning a partnership that would span decades and be the foundation of a close and loving family. Together, they made their home on City Island, New York, before settling in Lake Lackawanna in Byram Township, N.J., in 1974, where he built lasting roots and friendships.

A successful business owner, Ronald retired twelve years ago after many years of dedication and hard work. He was an avid RV traveler who spent time exploring the country, it was a pastime that brought him immense joy and countless memories. He also enjoyed spending time on the water and going out boating whenever he had the chance.

Above all else, Ronald adored his family. He cherished time spent with his wife and loved ones, creating memories filled with laughter, stories, and togetherness.

The beloved husband to Lynne (Schmahl) Connelly, Ronald is also survived by his daughter, Lisa Dempsey and her husband, William; his grandchildren, Liam and Ryan Dempsey, many loving nieces and nephews, and his brother, David Connelly. Along with his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Mariann Murphy and Gerard Connelly.

A Mass will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, at Saint Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Rd, Sparta, NJ 07871. Interment will be held at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Netcong privately at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Condolences may be offered to the family below.