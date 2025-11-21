Thomas Patrick Mulroy

Thomas “Tommy” Patrick Mulroy was born on March 3, 1959, in Denville, NJ to Thomas J. and Martha (Jupenlaz) Mulroy. He was often described as a carefree and brave spirit. His childhood was spent in Sparta, N.J., where he spent his time outside of school engaging in physical activities. He could be found playing football, fishing, boating, skiing, and causing chaos with his best of friends. During these years Tommy created friendships that would carry him throughout life.

After high school, Tommy became a self-employed contractor, owning and operating TM Builders for over 25 years. He primarily worked in Westchester County, NY. He helped bring many people’s dream homes to reality. Tommy loved his work greatly. He was always willing to try any custom design no matter the complexity. His projects are just a piece of his legacy. He was a true craftsman forced to leave his business behind too early.

Prior to having a family of his own, Tommy was known as the “fun uncle.” He was with his nieces and nephews every chance he had. During these years Tommy was highly involved in helping create meaningful memories while still encouraging their successes. “Uncle Tommy” acted as a third parent for many families. He often created an escape from reality. No matter the time or place, if they called, “Uncle Tommy” was there.

Tommy met Cristy in 1993, and they lived out an amazing 32 years together. In the early years they spent the summer months camping, fishing, and doing water sports and the winter months racing each other down the mountain on their skis. Together, Tommy and Cristy loved to see all that the world had to offer.

In the 2000’s, Tommy and Cristy welcomed four lovely children. He was a devoted husband and a loving father to his children Kaeli, TJ, Cassidy, and Natalie, and a cherished grandfather to Mira. Tommy raised his family in the coziness of his house found on Plotts Rd in Hampton, NJ. Endless memories are held within those walls for his family. Tommy created a safe environment for his family and himself to have endless hobbies and traditions.

Some of the family’s favorite memories with him were in their own backyard. Tommy enjoyed the outdoors and shared that love with all his children. In the summer, they created water slides across the yard, swam in the pool, and shared s’mores by the bonfire. In the winter, the family could be found building snow forts, sleigh riding, and decorating his beloved pine tree for Christmas.

Tommy had a deep affection for animals, saving any creature he could. He humored his kids with custom pet enclosures, a giant rope swing and a personalized playhouse. He was always willing to bring in any stray, whether exotic or not. Tommy was a kid at heart.

In 2017, Tommy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. A horrible disease that took too much too soon. This disease not only took his work, but it also took his spirit. Throughout the years he slowly lost his abilities to do his projects, cause chaos with his children, and in the later years to do daily activities. However, this disease did not take his love or strength. He was still a light in the darkness for his children.

Tommy lived his life wild and free, leaving behind a legacy of memorable stories and a group of friends he loved as his family. It is hard to sum up such a person’s life in the confines of a few short paragraphs, but his fun-loving spirit will be forever remembered.

Tommy was predeceased by his parents, Thomas J. and Martha (Jupenlaz) Mulroy; his twin sister, Jillian Mulroy; and his nephew, Peter Armellino.

Tommy’s spirit will be lived on through all those he has touched. He leaves behind his wife, Cristy; children, Kaeli, TJ, Cassidy, and Natalie; and grandchild Mira. Tommy is also survived by his sister, Robin Armellino. Alongside his direct family, he loved and touched many others lives such as his nieces, nephews, lifelong friends, and pets.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at the American Legion Post 86, 20 Yates Ave, Newton, NJ from 2 pm to 6 pm. All are welcome. Online condolences may be offered to the family below.