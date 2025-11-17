Rosemary Anne Tully, 80 years of age, of Newton, N.J., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Thursday, November 13, 2025.

Born on November 14, 1944, in Bangor, County Down, Northern Ireland to Patrick and Alice Kilkenny. She spent her formative years in Ireland until her family moved to the Bronx, New York.

She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She cherished her family above all else. She will be remembered for her love of horses, animals, antiques, and her devotion to her church.

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Matthew D. Tully; her children Debra Lewis (Don), Matthew Tully, Alison Charczenko (Roman), and Patricia Laiacona (Matthew); her grandchildren Matthew Lewis, Sean Lewis, and Madeleine Laiacona; and her beloved siblings Patricia Branco, Kathy Tierney, and P.J. Kilkenny. Rosemary was predeceased by her parents, and her dear sister Stephanie Sweeney.

Visitation took place on Nov. 16, 2025, from 2-6 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, NJ 07860.

A Funeral Mass was held at Good Shepherd Roman Catholic Church, 48 Tranquility Rd, Andover, New Jersey, on Nov. 17, 2025, at 10 a.m., followed by a procession to Rosemary’s final resting place in Good Shepherd Cemetery.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to the caregivers at Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation in Rosie’s name.

Rosemary will be deeply missed and forever remembered.