Ryan Fairclough, 36, of Hampton Township, N.J., passed away on April 18, 2026. Born on March 23, 1990, Ryan was a man of quiet strength and immense capability. For Ryan, life was best measured by the miles traveled and the destinations left in his rearview mirror.

Ryan attended Hilltop Country Day School and McKeown Grade School before continuing his education at Valley Forge Military Academy and Blair Academy.

Ryan was defined by a brilliant mechanical mind and a lifelong love for the outdoors. Whether he was operating heavy machinery or tending to the farm, he had the rare ability to understand how things worked and the grit to keep them running. He took immense pride in a job done right.

Possessing a curious and adventurous heart, Ryan was a true free spirit who danced to the beat of his own drum, navigating life with a rare sense of independence. His travels allowed him to cross paths with people from all walks of life, forming deep and lasting bonds wherever he went with those drawn to his genuine nature and sense of wonder.

Ryan is survived by his father, James Fairclough; his mother and her husband, Robin Rost Brown and Otis Brown; and his brother, James Fairclough II. He will be profoundly missed by his extended family, his wonderful group of supportive friends at home, and the many kindred spirits he met along the road who valued his helping hand and his tireless spirit.

Ryan was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, John and Barbara Fairclough; and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Joan Rost.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial service in honor of Ryan’s life on Friday, April 24, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at - Farmstead Golf & Country Club - 88 Lawrence Road Lafayette, NJ. Memorial Services will begin at 3:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made in Ryan’s memory to the NJ Forest Fire Service, an organization that reflects his love for the outdoors and the protection of the land he called home: Section A3 District Warden’s Association 30A Camp Wasigan Rd Blairstown NJ 07825.