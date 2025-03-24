Sonya Hulbert

Sonya Stein Hulbert of Branchville passed away on Feb. 1, 2025, at the Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township. She was 95.

Sonya was born in New Brunswick on June 21, 1929, to Floyd and Louise Stein.

A 1950 graduate of Douglass College, she earned a bachelor’s degree in social work.

She dedicated 22 years of her career to public service, starting as a case worker for the New Jersey State Bureau of Children’s Service in Morristown and retiring in 1986 as the director of welfare for the County of Sussex.

Her leadership, compassion and commitment to the welfare of others positively impacted countless lives throughout her tenure.

As a resident of Branchville since 1953, Sonya became an integral part of her community. She served many years on the Branchville Board of Education and was a member of the Branchville Borough Historical Society, Walpack Historical Society, Lusscroft Farm Preservation Effort and Project Self-Sufficiency, where she was a vital founding member.

Sonya also volunteered with Manna House in Newton and was a longtime member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sussex County.

She will be remembered for her unwavering dedication, warm spirit and tireless efforts to improve her community.

Sonya leaves fond memories to her daughter, Nancy Hulbert Popoloski, and her husband, Michael; her grandson, Stephen Popoloski, and his wife, Amy; her granddaughter, Kate Popoloski; her great-grandchildren, Gordon and Abigail; and many loving cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Donald J. Hulbert; her parents, Floyd and Louise Stein; her stepmother, Margaret Stein; and her sister, Susan Stein Stephens.

Sonya was very proud of having descended from several families who were early settlers of Sussex County: the Laytons, Brinks, Everitts, Smith-Meyers, Tuttles and Phillips.

A memorial visitation for Sonya will be held Saturday, April 5 from noon to 4 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 16 Main St., Branchville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Branchville Borough Historical Society, Lusscroft Farm Preservation Effort or Project Self-Sufficiency.