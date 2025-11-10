Thomas Goarcke

It is with a mixture of sadness and amused exasperation that the family of Thomas (Tom) Goarcke, of Green Township, New Jersey, announces his passing on Oct. 31, 2025. He was 64 and left this world after the completion of his final project: creating an eternal resting place, presumably with much stronger wood than the “flimsy stuff” down here.

Tom grew up working on his family’s farm, loving nothing more than to drive a tractor around the hay fields, complaining about the humidity, worrying that the hay might get wet if it rains before it’s bailed, putting it in the 125-degree haymow, and then helping to deliver the hay for certainly not enough money. Sounds great! It remains true that every child, of every generation, should work for at least one summer bailing hay; something that Tom absolutely preached. He enjoyed working on the farm and in the fields into adulthood, tying him to Creek Road in Green Township in both this life and surely the next.

He was a long-winded storyteller, strong-willed personality, and a loving father. “Pop” taught his sons, Dylan and Catlin, what it means to be a father. While the teachings were not always by example, the points were clear; love unconditionally, show up for one another no matter where you are, and be grateful for each day with your family. He was happiest when he was talking to his children and his grandchildren, constantly needing to be reminded to keep his potty mouth in check, often swapping out one bad word for another, slightly less-bad alternative. His wit was sharp and his sarcasm pointed; traits that live on (for better or worse), in those that he loved the most.

He is survived by his children: son Dylan and daughter-in-law Kristina Goarcke, grandson Austin Joseph; son Catlin and daughter-in-law Melissa Goarcke, and grandson Jay Thomas and granddaughter Nora Kelly; and daughter Britnie Beisler and her daughter’s Desiree Ernst and Abby Drobness. He is also survived by his sister Theresa Ayres and brother-in-law Jeffrey Ayres. He leaves behind several aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews, and countless cousins.

“Father”, we will miss you here with us but understand that you are no longer in pain, and for that, we are thankful. While it hurts that we can no longer “call Pop to tell him XYZ”, we’re grateful that we were afforded the opportunity for you to become “Pop” at all. In your last days you left us with your final words, words for everyone to live by, “Stay out of trouble.”

A Celebration of Life was held on Nov. 8, 2025, at noon at the Tranquility United Methodist Church Community Hall at 4 Kennedy Road, Green Township, New Jersey 07821. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Angel’s Helping Hands; 801 Gage Road, Owego, New York, 13827 or at the following link: https://gofund.me/30d5bb70a Angel provided around-the-clock care for Tom in his final years, going far above and beyond the call of duty. The family is forever grateful for her tireless efforts; heaven knows the kind of sass she was up against each day.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Thomas Goarcke, please visit our flower store.