Trevor Hodgson, 84, of Fredon, N.J., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 9, 2025, at Bristol Glen Senior Living in Newton, N.J.

Born in Newark, Nottinghamshire, England from humble beginnings, he led a life defined by curiosity, courage and boundless adventure. He was a mixture of great charm and a wonderful sense of humor. He built a distinguished career steadily rising through the ranks of the company he served with dedication and integrity, but his greatest pride was in being the patriarch of his beloved family.

Trevor grew up in New Balderton, Nottinghamshire, England. He received a full National Scholarship which allowed him to earn his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in Natural Sciences from the University of Cambridge, England. He started his career with The National Coal Board in the UK, then moved to working for Mars, Inc. in England.

At the age of 36, Trevor was offered the opportunity to move to the United States, settling with his family first in New Jersey before spending four years in Georgia, and then returning to New Jersey. His career flourished, and he traveled internationally for the company. In 1994, at the age of 53, Trevor retired, ready to pursue the dreams he had long envisioned.

In 1995, Trevor and his wife, Lesley, set sail from Newark, New Jersey to Newark, England, beginning what would become a decade of voyages around the Atlantic Ocean, leaving their boat in different international ports to make sure of being home for the winter season to spend time and the Holidays with their family.

Trevor’s wonderful book To the Lands of the Vikings was a product of these voyages. Trevor approached the world with intense research, planning, and an adventurous spirit. As an award winning photographer, he captured beauty wherever he found it. As a rock climber and sailor, he was always in motion, pursuing new heights, new landscapes, and new discoveries. His energy was contagious, his enthusiasm inspiring and his love for life unmistakable.

In his later years he was an active participant and board member of the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council at the SCAHC Gallery in Newton on Spring Street. During this time he developed a highly successful photographic competition Xpose, which continues to support photographers throughout the tristate area today.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, of 62 years, Lesley Hodgson; his five children, David Hodgson and his wife, Denise; Richard Hodgson, Catherine Tattersall and her husband, Jeremy; Elizabeth Hennet and her husband, Peter and Jonathan Hodgson; his twelve grandchildren, Kaitlin Hennet, Kayt Hodgson, Sydney Antonelli and her husband, Nicholas, Samantha Ryan and her husband, George, Nicholas Hodgson, Peter Hennet, Teagan Hennet, William Tattersall, Isabelle Hennet, Eleanor Hodgson, Alexander Tattersall and Lincoln Hennet and his great-grandchildren, George Ryan, IIII and Mallory Ryan. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Edith (Smith) Hodgson.

A celebration of Trevor’s life will be held in 2026, with dates to be announced.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council, 133 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Condolences may be offered to the family via the following email address: ansulair@outlook.com