Veronica Marie Ciccia

Veronica “Ronnie” Marie Ciccia, nee Vidsens, of Stanhope, N.J., died on Sunday, May 31, 2026, at Hackettstown Medical Center in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Ronnie was born and raised in Elizabeth, N.J., to the late John and Helen Vidsens. She was a proud resident of Stanhope for the past 65 years.

In her teens, Ronnie was employed by the Elizabeth Daily Journal where she was “Miss Page One” of the Newspaper Guild. Ronnie was a real estate broker for 25 years and was employed by TMP Worldwide in the International Trade Zone before retirement. She was a graduate of County College of Morris.

She was a member of the Stanhope Economic Development Commission, the Stanhope Senior Citizens Club, and the Stanhope Recreation Committee. Her travels included France, the mountains of Colorado, and the ocean in New Jersey and North Carolina. Ronnie got the most joy out of participating in the lives of her grandchildren, of whom she was incredibly proud.

In addition to her parents, Veronica is preceded in death by Joseph F. Ciccia.

She is survived by three children: Kimberly Ciccia, Susan Ciccia, and Joseph Ciccia; four grandchildren; and Lisa Ciccia.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2026, from 8-9:30 a.m. at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong, NJ 07857. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Church, 4 Church St, Netcong following visiting hours. Interment at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.