William Dale Appleyard, 75, of Byram, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, at his home.

William was born on Nov. 22, 1950, in Neptune, N.J., to the late Wilfred and Alethea (Jennings) Appleyard.

He was a proud, highly decorated Navy veteran that served during the Vietnam War.

William was a true outdoorsman at heart. He spent countless hours on the water, whether boating with friends or fishing in his favorite spots.

William was a gifted artist who also had a talent for photography that allowed him to capture the fleeting moments of life, and his paintings reflected the serenity of the landscapes he cherished. In addition to his artistic pursuits, he was a skilled woodworker and jewelry maker, creating pieces that spoke to his craftsmanship as well as an avid gardener who generously shared his harvest.

Along with his parents, William was predeceased by his sister, Susan Minor. He is survived by his two children, his beloved friends and the Lake Lackawanna community along with their four legged companions.

A celebration of life will be held privately at a later date.